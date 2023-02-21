Police investigating bomb threat at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake

The school has gained attention recently after a group launched an After School Satan Club (ASSC) there.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a bomb threat Tuesday morning at B.M. Williams Primary School, which has been in the public eye recently due to the launch of a controversial after-school club.

Police said they obtained an e-mail with threats against the school, a volunteer with the After School Satan Club (ASSC), an attorney with the Virginia chapter of the ACLU and Chesapeake Superintendent Jared Cotton.

The school was under a "level 1 lockdown," and students were evacuated from the building. There is a large police presence at the school, and parents are lining up outside.

The lockdown has ended and there was a voluntary dismissal for students.

READ MORE: An inside look at the cost of school threats in Hampton Roads



June Everett with the ASSC confirmed to 13News Now that the people named in the threat are safe.

Virginia State Police is assisting in the investigation by providing K9 units to help conduct a search of the school building.

Details are limited, but 13News Now is working to learn more. Follow this story for updates.