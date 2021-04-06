UPDATE: suspect dead, victim stable after barricade situation in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Police were called to the 1900 block of Big Boulder Drive for a stabbing incident. They asked people to avoid that area.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police said a suspect was found dead in a Virginia Beach home after a stabbing lead to a barricade situation Friday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers were called to the 1900 block of Big Boulder Drive around 2:45 p.m. for a stabbing incident. That's near South Independence Boulevard and Princess Anne Road.

An adult man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the suspect of the crime was reportedly barricaded inside a home.

In a 4:30 p.m. update, officials said the victim was in stable condition, but the suspect (who had been barricaded) was dead.

Police said there was no longer an active crime scene on Big Boulder Drive; but, officers were staying there to investigate the details of what happened Friday afternoon.

This is still a developing story. It will be updated as police share more details about the suspect and circumstances of the barricade.