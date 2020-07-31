Police respond to shots fired in Chesapeake neighborhood

Police are trying to identify the shooters who were walking down Dunworken Dr. They were recorded by a neighborhood doorbell camera.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of Dunworken Drive Thursday night just after 8 p.m.

Police did not say anyone was hurt by the gunfire.

The scene was recorded by a doorbell camera, and police shared the footage in an effort to identify the suspects.

Author's note: nobody is shot in this video, but some viewers may find the gunfire alarming.

To aid investigators, call tips in to the area crime line: 1.888.Lock.U.Up.