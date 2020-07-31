Police respond to shots fired in Chesapeake neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of Dunworken Drive Thursday night just after 8 p.m.
Police did not say anyone was hurt by the gunfire.
The scene was recorded by a doorbell camera, and police shared the footage in an effort to identify the suspects.
Author's note: nobody is shot in this video, but some viewers may find the gunfire alarming.
To aid investigators, call tips in to the area crime line: 1.888.Lock.U.Up.
Callers may remain anonymous, and are not asked to appear in court.