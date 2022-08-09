Police say a man attacked someone with a hammer and took his car: Suspect in custody

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to Portsmouth police.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Aug. 2, Portsmouth Police officers responded to the 400 block of Green Street just after 7:30 p.m. for a reported carjacking, the Portsmouth Police Department said.

When police officers got there, they found a man who was seriously hurt. They said it seems like someone hit him repeatedly with a hammer.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

The department said a golden 2004 Cadillac was taken after the attack.

Police spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said an officer noticed the car on Aug. 4, and followed it until other officers arrived.

They then tried to pull over the car, she said, but the suspect tried to drive away. After a quick chase, the Cadillac hit a curb and was too damaged to keep driving.

The suspect tried to run away, but he was stopped by K-9 officers and arrested, the department said.