Police say man dies after being shot on Cape Ann Way in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is in custody after a man was shot and killed in a neighborhood located near the area of Holland Road and Lynnhaven Parkway Sunday.
Virginia Beach police said they responded to a shooting that happened in the 1500 block of Cape Ann Way. That's in an apartment community.
Officers said the person responsible for firing the gun was arrested.
Police have not provided any further details at this time. 13News Now will update the public with more information as it becomes available.