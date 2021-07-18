Police say man dies after being shot on Cape Ann Way in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police said they arrested a person who shot and killed a man Sunday in the 1500 block of Cape Ann Way. That's near the Holland Road area.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is in custody after a man was shot and killed in a neighborhood located near the area of Holland Road and Lynnhaven Parkway Sunday.

Virginia Beach police said they responded to a shooting that happened in the 1500 block of Cape Ann Way. That's in an apartment community.

Officers said the person responsible for firing the gun was arrested.