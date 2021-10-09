Police say man shot overnight near Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton

Hampton police are looking for answers after an 18-year-old man was shot while walking on Kecoughtan Rd. and Chesterfield Rd.

HAMPTON, Va. — Detectives are looking for the person who was involved in a shooting that left a man hurt early Friday morning in the Kecoughtan Road area of the city.

Officers from the Hampton Police Division said they got a call around 1:20 a.m. about a man who walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.

That's when police went to the hospital to check on the victim, an 18-year-old man. They did not release his identity but said he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to detectives, the man got shot while walking near Kecoughtan Road and Chesterfield Road.

Police are still working to find out the events that led up to the shooting. They did not provide any information on a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.