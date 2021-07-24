Police say two teens shot near College Square area of Suffolk

Suffolk Police say two teenaged boys are in the hospital after they were shot Saturday afternoon in the Green Ash Court and Magnolia Drive area.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two teenage boys were left hurt Saturday afternoon after they were shot in the Wynnewood section of town.

Suffolk Police said they received a call Saturday, July 24 just before 2:45 p.m. about a shooting that happened in the area of Green Ash Court and Magnolia Drive. That's in a neighborhood located near Interstate 664.

When police got to the scene, they said they found two older teen boys of unknown age. Suffolk Fire & Rescue took the teens to the hospital after they were immediately treated by medics.

Detectives did not provide any details on their current medical condition.