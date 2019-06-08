YORK COUNTY, Va. — According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, at least two people have been targeted by a virtual kidnapping scam.

On August 5, deputies were sent to the Tabb area of York County around 4:30 p.m. for a possible abduction. This was the second time in the past two months that deputies have responded to this type of call.

In both cases, police determined that victims of the scam were led to believe their loved one was abducted and there was a ransom demand. No abductions actually took place. The ransom demands turned out to be a scam in an attempt to get money from victims.

"Scam calls like these raise many concerns. Not only is this scary to the victims, investigating false crimes such as these take considerable resources. Good people often lose their hard earned money," said Sheriff Daniel Diggs. "It is believed that the suspects may have learned personal information through unsecured social media sites. Please be sure to review the settings of all of your social media accounts to make sure they are secured to protect yourself and your family."

According to the FBI, the success of this type of scam depends on speed and fear. Scammers know they only have a short amount of time to get the ransom before the victims realize the scam or police become involved.

To avoid becoming a victim to this scam, the FBI provided the following things to look for if you're in this situation:

Scammers will go to great lengths to keep you on the phone and insist you remain on the line.

Calls won't come from the supposed victim's phone.

Scammers will try and stop you from contacting the "abducted" victim.

Scammers will ask that the ransom demands be paid through a wire transfer to Mexico.

The amount of the demand may drop quickly.

If you do receive a phone call from someone demanding ransom money for an abducted loved one, the FBI recommends taking the following steps:

Hang up the phone.

If you do talk to the caller, don't say your loved one's name.

Try to slow down the situation and ask to speak to your family member directly.

Ask, "How do I know my loved one is okay?"

Ask questions only the kidnapper would know like the name of a pet.

Avoid sharing information about yourself and your family.

Listen carefully to the voice of supposed victim if they speak.

Attempt to contact the supposed victim through a phone call, text or social media and ask that they call you back from their cell phone.

To buy time, repeat the caller's request and tell them you are writing down the demand, or tell the caller you need time to get things moving.

Don't agree to pay a ransom by wire or in person. Delivering money in person can be dangerous.

If you believe a real abduction took place or believe a ransom demand is a scam, contact local police immediately.