Police search for Hampton shooting suspect

Someone shot a man on G Street. He walked to a nearby hospital for help. His injuries weren't serious, according to police.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are working to track down whoever shot a man over the weekend in Hampton.

Around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, dispatchers got a call about a man who walked into a local hospital. When officers got to that hospital, they spoke with a 21-year-old man who told them he was shot in the 700 block of G Street. That's right off of West Pembroke Avenue.

The victim said he was walking down the street when someone shot him.

His injuries weren't life-threatening.

Police are still investigating what happened. There is no suspect information at this time.