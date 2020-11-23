Police search for Hampton shooting suspect

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are working to track down whoever shot a man over the weekend in Hampton.
Around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, dispatchers got a call about a man who walked into a local hospital. When officers got to that hospital, they spoke with a 21-year-old man who told them he was shot in the 700 block of G Street. That's right off of West Pembroke Avenue.
The victim said he was walking down the street when someone shot him.
His injuries weren't life-threatening.
Police are still investigating what happened. There is no suspect information at this time.
If anyone knows anything that would help the police with their investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.