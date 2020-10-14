Police search for larceny suspects who broke into cars on Jamestown Road

Police are seeking to identify multiple suspects who were caught on camera entering unlocked cars and taking items like firearms, credit cards and cash.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are seeking to identify multiple suspects who were caught on camera entering unlocked cars and taking items like firearms, credit cards and cash on Jamestown Road and Lake Powell Road earlier this month.

A release from the James City County police department said the suspects could have hit targets on both September 19 and October 13.

They didn't say approximately what time these larcenies happened on those nights.

Police released surveillance footage from the nights in question to see if anyone might recognize these suspects.