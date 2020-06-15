Police search for man who allegedly stole fishing rods from docked boat in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County Police are searching for the suspect in a late-May fishing rod heist.
Police said the 11 fishing rods and cooler that were taken from a docked boat at the James City County Marina in the early morning hours of May 30 added up to about $1,000 of stolen property.
They released a photo Monday of a suspect in the case. Police describe the person as a white man, between 5 foot 5 inches and 5 foot 7 inches tall, with a slim build and possible facial hair.
Police said the suspect possibly drives a 2008-2010 red Chevrolet Impala.
If you have information that could assist in the investigation, call the crime line or investigator Tim Renwick at 757-259-5164.