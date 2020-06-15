Police search for man who allegedly stole fishing rods from docked boat in James City County

The equipment stolen from the James City County Marina on May 30 was valued at more than $1,000.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County Police are searching for the suspect in a late-May fishing rod heist.

Police said the 11 fishing rods and cooler that were taken from a docked boat at the James City County Marina in the early morning hours of May 30 added up to about $1,000 of stolen property.

They released a photo Monday of a suspect in the case. Police describe the person as a white man, between 5 foot 5 inches and 5 foot 7 inches tall, with a slim build and possible facial hair.

Police said the suspect possibly drives a 2008-2010 red Chevrolet Impala.