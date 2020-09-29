Police search for man who wielded hatchet at Virginia church

Officials said an off-duty trooper was present and opened the door to find a man armed with a hatchet and alongside a dog. He suffered minor injuries.

TROUTDALE, Va. — Virginia State Police are looking for a man who allegedly showed up to a church and attacked an off-duty trooper with a hatchet before getting away.

The agency said that about 20 people were gathered inside a church in Troutdale on Sunday night when the worshippers heard someone banging on doors.

When the trooper attempted to close the door, the man swung the hatchet and struck the back of the trooper’s hand.