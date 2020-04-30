Police search for shooting suspect in Franklin

19-year-old Demetrius McNeil allegedly shot the victim during an argument in Franklin on Wednesday afternoon.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find the man who allegedly shot and injured another person in Franklin on Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, police were called to the 1400 block of South Street around 1:30 for a report of shots fired. Arriving officers located a crime scene, but no victim was found. A short time later police learned that a gunshot victim had been transported by private vehicle to the Southampton Memorial Hospital emergency room.

The victim, who has non-life threatening injuries, told police that the shooting happened following an argument with 19-year-old Demetrius McNeil.

McNeil allegedly shot the victim and then fled the scene. He is now wanted on charges of attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and several other weapons-related charges.