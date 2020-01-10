Police search for suspects in Aberdeen Road carjacking, robbery

Police said a 53-year-old man was driving three people from Big Bethel Road to Aberdeen Road, when they pointed a gun at him and demanded he get out of the car.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is asking the public to help identify three suspects who pulled a gun on a ride-share driver around 2:42 a.m. Thursday, and stole his 2018 Nissan Versa.

A release from investigators said the 53-year-old victim was driving a man and two women from Big Bethel Road to Aberdeen Road, when they pointed the gun at him and demanded he leave the vehicle.

That was near Briarfield Road and Aberdeen Road. The victim said the three suspects were last seen driving the white car with Virginia tags southbound on Aberdeen.

Here's how police described the appearance of the suspects:

Suspect 1: a black male last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Suspect 2: a black female with dark hair and dark clothing.

Suspect 3: a black female with dark hair and dark clothing.