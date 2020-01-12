Police search for suspects in several Portsmouth business robberies

Police need help in finding the suspects involved in three recent business robberies across the City of Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth need help to identify the suspects involved in a series of robberies across the city in recent weeks.

The incidents are as follows:

November 15, 2020, ABC Store, 5909 High Street: At 3:47 p.m., The Emergency Communication Center was notified of a robbery to an ABC Store. The two suspects entered the business and grabbed six bottles of Hennessy Cognac. The clerk, in an attempt to stop the theft, was assaulted. The suspects fled in a black 4-door sedan.

November 25, 2020, Git It & Go Food Mart, 1607 Rodman Avenue: At 9:39 p.m., the Emergency Communication Center was notified of an armed man robbing the Git It & Go Food Mart. The suspect took out his firearm and demanded money from the clerk. An armed citizen attempted to intervene and shots were exchanged. The suspect was unsuccessful in taking any money. The citizen was not shot, but was injured while taking cover.

November 28, 2020, Dollar Delites, 3525 Towne Point Road: At 11:05 a.m., the Emergency Communication Center was notified of a robbery to the Dollar Delites. Police say an adult man entered the business and started filling out a lottery ticket. He then got a drink from the store and brought it to the register. He then walked around the register, pulled out a knife, and threatened the clerk. He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot. The suspect was seen wearing a black beanie, black mask, black jacket, and camo pants.