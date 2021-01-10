Police: Woman wanted for possible connection to Portsmouth shooting, home invasion

Portsmouth police said they are looking for Shaniya Nosyaj Artis, 22, for a shooting that happened in the 6200 block of Hightower Road on June 20.

Detectives are looking for a woman that police believe was involved in a Portsmouth shooting that occurred in June.

The Portsmouth Police Department said it received a call on June 20 about a home invasion and gunshots fired in the 6200 block of Hightower Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a person who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot injury. They were taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police said they are searching for 22-year-old Shanya Nosyaj Artis in connection to the shooting.

They said she's wanted for multiple charges including Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Robbery and the Use of a Firearm.

Anyone who knows about Artis' whereabouts or has information on the incident is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.