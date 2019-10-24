FRANKLIN, Va. — Police in Franklin are asking for the public's help to find the people responsible for an armed robbery that sent one person to the hospital.

The robbery was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 20. The victim told investigators he was in the 500 block of Laurel Street when he was approached by two men, one holding a rifle. A struggle ensued, and the victim was hit with the rifle.

The suspects then went through his pockets and took his money. The victim was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police have since identified one of the two suspects: 18-year-old Damian Tywon Artis of Franklin. Artis is wanted for robbery and felonious assault.

Artis is also wanted for a vehicle larceny that was reported at a Burger King parking lot on Armory Drive later that same night.

If you have any information about Artis' whereabouts or know anything about the second suspect, you are asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.