Police searching for Elizabeth City murder suspect

Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who's wanted for killing someone near the Elizabeth City Regional Airport.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police need the public's help tracking down a murder suspect following a homicide that took place over the weekend.

Police say the homicide happened Sunday, Oct. 18 in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road. That's right next to the Elizabeth City Regional Airport.

Authorities haven't said what exactly happened or identified who was killed.

They're looking for 20-year-old Brandon Kason Boyd who's wanted for a murder charge.

Anyone with any information on this incident or Boyd's whereabouts is asked to call Elizabeth City Police at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.