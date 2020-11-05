Police searching for man suspected in Franklin car theft, hit-and-run

The case involves a stolen truck that ran into a building, a gun fired either from or at the truck and a suspect who ran from the scene.

FRANKLIN, Va. — The Franklin Police Department is asking for the community's help to locate a man suspected of grand theft auto and felony hit-and-run.

Police said Tyrell Brown, 40, should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Police said on May 10 just before 10 p.m., police responded to a call about a truck that had run into a building in the 1800 block of South Street.

When they made it to the scene, the green Ford F-150 was empty. Later investigation revealed it was stolen.

The witness who initially called for help called back, and told police he or she heard gunshots fired from, or at, the truck, just before it crashed. According to the caller, the black male driver then ran from the vehicle.

Brown, of Franklin, is suspected in the incident, and he faces warrants for grand theft auto, felony hit and run, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.