SUFFOLK, Va. — Investigators need your help to track down a man accused of burglarizing a number of homes and stealing cars through the northern part of Suffolk this month.

Police say the male suspect is wanted for several burglaries and auto thefts which all took place on Dec. 13 in the Harbour View community.

Police released surveillance images they gathered from some homes.

Suffolk Police

The suspect was last seen exiting a stolen car in Suffolk and trying to break into a home somewhere in the northern area of the city.

He was last seen traveling with another person in another stolen vehicle from Hampton.

