Police searching for man who robbed Dollar General store in Portsmouth

Detectives said a man robbed the store on Airline Boulevard and threatened the store clerks at gun point.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives are looking for a man who robbed a discount store in Portsmouth at gunpoint on Monday.

Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit said it is investigating after receiving a call on Monday, Dec. 22 at 7:49 p.m. about an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General at 2864 Airline Boulevard. This call came in from the Emergency Communication Center.

The man threatened the cashiers with a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money, officers said.

Detectives said the robber was a black man who appeared to be about 6'1, weighing about 200 pounds.

Officers were able to get the security footage of the incident and said the man was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black ski mask, black Ecko Sweatpants with a red and white “Ecko” and “Unltd” design on both lower pant legs with grey and white sneakers.