Police searching for person accused of back-to-back robberies in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are working to track down the person they say robbed a Dollar General and Royal Farms in Portsmouth on the same night.

Authorities say that around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, a male suspect went to the Royal Farms convenience store on Victory Boulevard. He threatened a store worker and then took all the cash from the register.

He left the store and walked towards Rapidian Street.

Police say he's likely the same suspect in another robbery earlier that night.

They say someone walked into the Dollar General on Portsmouth Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. and threatened an employee. He stole more than $300, then left the store and walked towards a nearby BP gas station.

No other details have been released at this time, but police did release surveillance photos of the suspect they're looking for.

Anyone who has any information about either of these robberies is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.