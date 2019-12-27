ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police are looking for whoever's responsible for shooting a man Friday morning in Elizabeth City.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Corsair Circle and Liberator Street for shots fired. Arriving officers found 20-year-old Lazino Reaquon Shelton suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Shelton was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators are still working to learn more about what led up to the shooting and are looking for possible suspects.

Police ask if anyone has any information to call the police department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.