Police searching for suspect who shot woman on porch in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are working to find the suspect in a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital over the weekend.
Dispatchers sent officers to the 700 block of Childs Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday after learning someone had been shot on that block.
Police found a 41-year-old woman who had been shot. Her injuries aren't life-threatening.
Investigators learned she was on the porch of a vacant home when a male suspect approached and shot her.
No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information or what led up to the shooting.
Police urge anyone who knows anything about this incident to call Hampton Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.