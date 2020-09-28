Police searching for suspect who shot woman on porch in Hampton

Police are trying to find the person who shot a 41-year-old woman on the porch of a home in Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are working to find the suspect in a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital over the weekend.

Dispatchers sent officers to the 700 block of Childs Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday after learning someone had been shot on that block.

Police found a 41-year-old woman who had been shot. Her injuries aren't life-threatening.

Investigators learned she was on the porch of a vacant home when a male suspect approached and shot her.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information or what led up to the shooting.