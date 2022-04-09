Police seek info after 19-year-old found with gunshot wound in Suffolk

Police say it's unclear where the woman was injured or who was involved.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are seeking information about a shooting incident after a woman was injured Saturday evening.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:19 p.m. about a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound who had walked into the Supreme Gas Station in the 400 block of East Washington Street.

Officers who drove out to the gas station in response to the call spoke with the woman, but were not able to get any information about where the shooting took place or who might have been involved.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue treated the woman's injuries at the scene and took her to a local hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.