Norfolk man dies after crash, police shooting in Henrico County

Police have not said what caused the officer to shoot the driver following a single-vehicle crash on I-64 over the weekend.

HENRICO, Va. — A Norfolk man is dead after he was shot by a police officer following a crash over the weekend in the Richmond area.

Henrico County Police Department said that around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 64, east of I-295 in Henrico's east end.

911 callers reported the vehicle had rolled over several times.

Police said an officer arrived on the scene and had "an encounter" with the vehicle's driver and shot him.

The driver, 53-year-old Tony Elliott Singleton of Norfolk, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. A passenger was also taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries caused by the crash.

The medical examiner will determine Singleton's cause of death.

Police have not given a reason why the officer shot the driver. The officer's body camera footage is being reviewed.

The officer was not hurt and is now on administrative assignment, pending the completion of the investigation.

"This is a difficult situation for all involved, and our team is working hard to determine the facts of what happened that evening," Henrico Police Chief Eric English said in a news release.