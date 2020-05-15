x
Police: North Carolina stabbing suspect threw gas on officers, stabbed K9

A man stabbed another man before throwing gasoline on responding officers, and charging them with a knife. Police also say the man stabbed a police dog.
Credit: WVEC
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say that a man stabbed another man multiple times before throwing gasoline on responding officers and charged them with a knife. Police also say the man stabbed a police dog. 

Burlington police said the incident occurred late Thursday night. Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing and found a man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. 

They said suspect Ali Asghari Sandi threw gasoline on them and charged them with a knife. He was eventually arrested. 

But not before an officer suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

A police dog named Talon is also being treated for injuries that are considered non-life threatening.  

