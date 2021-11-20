Police in Suffolk look for suspect in armed burglary

According to a release, the suspect was a man who was wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans and a beanie.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 29, 2020.

The Suffolk Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery on November 19.

The robbery happened at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Washington Street. That's at the Happy Shopper Convenience Store.

According to a release, the suspect was a man who was wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans and a beanie.

He used a handgun and demanded money. After he received the money, which is undetermined in amount at this time, he ran away on foot.

No one was injured in the robbery.