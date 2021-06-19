Herndon Police: Two kids and adult victims of homicide after being found by officers in Virginia home

A man's death that has been ruled a suicide is part of the ongoing investigation, according to Herndon Police.

HERNDON, Va. — The death of two kids and an adult are being ruled a homicide after Herndon Police officers found the bodies inside a home Saturday morning, according to the department in a 3:30 p.m. news conference.

A man's death that has been ruled a suicide is part of the ongoing investigation, according to Herndon Police.

The three bodies were found at a home located in the 500 block of Florida Avenue. The three deaths are the first homicides to be investigated by Herndon Police in 2021, according to the department.

FCPD said they responded to the 11900 block of Democracy Drive in Reston at 5:51 a.m. for a man experiencing a mental health crisis on top of a parking garage. Police said at 6:52 a.m., the man fell to his death.

The @HerndonPolice chief just briefed us:

- adult & 2 kids from same family killed in triple homicide

- describes it as a very horrific scene

- says no danger to public

- man who died in apparent suicide in Reston had personal relationship to adult victim @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Izlvvuhg8u — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) June 19, 2021

Herndon Police said the Fairfax County Police Department contacted them around 7:30 a.m. asking them to do a welfare check at the Florida Avenue home after a man who fell to his death made comments mentioning the names of Herndon residents.

When Herndon Police performed the welfare check to the home, officers found the three bodies, said the department.

FCPD is investigating the Reston incident while Herndon Police investigate the triple homicide.

In the 3:30 p.m. news conference, police said they were confident and hopeful that they would be able to finish up this investigation fairly quickly, but need to establish motive, and other factors.

Herndon Police said there is no threat to the public.