Police: Three people shot, seriously wounded in Hampton

A Tweet from the police department said they responded to a report of a shooting around 7:50 p.m. on Threechopt Road, near the intersection with Nassau Place.

HAMPTON, Va. — Three people were injured in an apparent domestic shooting incident Monday night in Hampton, according to police.

A spokesperson from the police department said they responded to a report of a shooting around 7:50 p.m. on Threechopt Road, near the intersection with Nassau Place.

While they were headed to that location, a call was received telling them that an man with from a gunshot wound was at the Wawa in the 5200 block of W. Mercury Boulevard. He was transported to a local hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue to be treated for what were described as "life-threatening" injuries.

Then, emergency dispatch was informed that another man, as well as a woman had walked into a local hospital with gunshot wound. Their injuries were not as serious as those received by the first victim.

Police have initially determined that some sort of altercation took place at the residence on Threechopt Road, and a suspect, who police did not identify, shot the three victims.