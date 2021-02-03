Police: Two men charged after fight leads to shooting in Franklin

The two men shot at each other but neither of the men was hit by gunfire. The two men were arrested.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin Police are investigating a fight that led to two men shooting at each other on Feb. 28.

Police were called around 11:40 p.m. to a report of two people shooting at each other in the 500 block of Walnut Street.

Police said the two men knew each other and were having a fight. This led to the two men grabbing their guns and firing them at each other.

No one was injured and no property was damaged during this incident, police said.

Police have charged Brian Cooley, 47, of Franklin, with Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Discharge of a Firearm within City Limits, and Reckless Handling of a Firearm.

Bobby Blow, 66, of Franklin, has been charged with Reckless Handling of a Firearm and Brandishing a Firearm.