Police: Two people found dead in home being investigated as murder-suicide

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a residence in the 2600 block of Colonial Avenue shortly before 7:20 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say two people found dead inside a home Thursday evening is suspected of being a case of murder-suicide.

Police received a call for a wellness check at a home in the 2600 block of Colonial Avenue shortly before 7:20 p.m.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found the bodies of a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Amarea Ware and 26-year-old Rexford B. Tomlinson.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will make the final determination for the manner and cause of death when the investigation is complete.