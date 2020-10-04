Police: Two people found dead in home being investigated as murder-suicide

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say two people found dead inside a home Thursday evening is suspected of being a case of murder-suicide.
Police received a call for a wellness check at a home in the 2600 block of Colonial Avenue shortly before 7:20 p.m.
When officers arrived on-scene, they found the bodies of a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds.
The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Amarea Ware and 26-year-old Rexford B. Tomlinson.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will make the final determination for the manner and cause of death when the investigation is complete.
If you know anything about this case, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.