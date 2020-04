The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a residence in the 2600 block of Colonial Avenue shortly before 7:20 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say two people were found dead inside a home Thursday evening.

Investigators are calling the deaths a homicide.

There's no word on if police are searching for suspects at this time.