Police: Two people shot in Elizabeth City Saturday night

It's not clear if there's any connection between the two incidents, which were reported minutes apart.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police tell us that two people were shot minutes apart in Elizabeth City Saturday night, but it's not known if the incidents are related.

According to a spokesperson for the Elizabeth City Police Department told us that their officers responded to 1122 Herrington Road at around 8:30 p.m. after they received a report of shots fired in the area. Before they got there, officers were alerted that someone had been shot and people were fleeing from the area.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old DyYon Hall, who lives at that location with a gunshot wound.

According to the spokesperson, while police were still at the Herrington Road location, another call came in reporting that a person had been shot at Greenleaf Street and West Cypress Street - over a mile from the first location. Officers responded and found 21-year-old Heaven Tyshae Griffin of Elizabeth City injured from a gunshot wound.

DyYon Hall and Heaven Griffin were initially taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, but then transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where they are reported to currently be in "non-critical condition."

Police didn't answer when asked if the incidents were related, or exactly how much time elapsed between the time the calls were received. They also didn't provide any information regarding possible suspects or motives behind either of the shooting incidents.