Police: Virginia man doused brother with kerosene, tried to set fire

Police say a 69-year-old man poured kerosene on his brother and tried to set him on fire.

PATRICK SPRINGS, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that a man has been arrested after dousing his brother with kerosene and trying to set him on fire.

The Martinsville Bulletin reported Monday that Larry Darnell Tatum of Patrick Springs has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said the 69-year-old Tatum was arrested late Friday night and jailed without bond after an altercation between him and brother Rickie Tatum at Larry Tatum’s home.

Police had received a 911 call before responding to Tatum’s home. Authorities said that Larry Tatum allegedly poured kerosene on his brother “and made attempts to ignite the kerosene.”