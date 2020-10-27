Police: Virginia man found in car trunk after crash in Miami

Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Brian Trotter.

MIAMI — Miami-Dade police said authorities found the body of an aspiring hip-hop artist inside the trunk of a Virginia man’s car after he crashed on a Miami highway.

A police report said Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday.

Authorities towed Coltrain's car to a mall, where they smelled rotting flesh coming from the vehicle. Trotter was found dead in the trunk of the car.