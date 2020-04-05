Police: Virginia teen accidentally shot by relative in home

Chesterfield police found the teen with a non-life threatening gunshot wound when they were called to a Richmond home Thursday.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Authorities say a 15-year-old in Virginia has been hospitalized after a relative allegedly shot him inside the family’s home by accident.

Police told the Richmond Times an investigation found that 19-year-old Chynekqua J. Walker inadvertently shot the teen. They did not specify how Walker and the victim were related.

She has been charged with multiple charges, including reckless handling of a firearm.