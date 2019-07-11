NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police arrested a woman who's accused of assaulting and abusing a juvenile.

Police were called to a home in the first block of Tall Pines Way Wednesday afternoon regarding an incident with a minor.

They arrived to find a juvenile with injuries. Medics took the child to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After further investigation, warrants were obtained charging 38-year-old Sheneal Latrice Nicholson with strangulation, assault and child abuse/neglect. She was arrested Wednesday evening.

She's been booked into Newport News City Jail.