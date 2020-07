Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said in a statement that “reckless behavior” led to the shooting death of Paulette Thorpe late Saturday.

DURHAM, N.C. — Police say a 74-year-old North Carolina woman was fatally shot by “celebratory gunfire” on the Fourth of July.

Davis said some people “carelessly” fired guns into the air during the holiday celebration.