Police: woman stabs man in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police said a man sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed by a woman he knew around 2 a.m. on May 3.

Police said Monday that when they arrived at the scene, in the 1000 block of 31st Street, Vanessa Fox-Holland was holding the victim, who was suffering from a stab wound.

The victim, a 40-year-old Newport News man that police did not name, was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.