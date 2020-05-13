He reportedly asked "you don't say 'thank you' to people who hold the door for you?" Surveillance video captured the altercation.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify a man they say attacked another customer for not saying "thank you" when he held open a door for him.

According to deputies, the two men were in the Publix Liquor store on May 9 at 2133 Hwy 540A East in Lakeland when the attack occurred.

The man attacked told the sheriff's office he entered the store while the other man held the door open for him. Deputies said an argument broke out when that man walked through the door.

A sheriff's office release states the man holding the door "reportedly asked, You don't say 'thank you' to people who hold the door for you?'

Deputies say the other man then responded, "thank you."

But, it did not stop there.

According to what the man who was attacked told deputies, the man holding the door was still angry and said: "I'll kick your (butt) if you say another word." Then, the man who walked through the door said, "another word," according to deputies.

That's when the attack began, according to deputies.

Surveillance video captured the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ervin at 863-499-2400 (reference case #20-19193), or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

