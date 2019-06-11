OXON HILL, Md. — Prince George's County police say security cameras captured the violence after one customer stabbed another who had allegedly cut a 15-minute line inside an Oxon Hill Popeye's restaurant to get one of the franchises' wildly popular chicken sandwiches.

"It was packed, and that's where this is very troubling," said Prince George's County police chief Hank Stawinski, who noted dozens of people including children witnessed the violence.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis of Oxon Hill.

Friends gathered to light candles outside the Popeye's on Livingston Road Wednesday as customers continued to cue in long lines to buy chicken sandwiches.

Stawinski said Davis "methodically" had been cutting the line, and when he got in front of the suspect violence erupted.

The victim was stabbed outside the store 15 seconds after the confrontation began, Stawinski said.

The suspect was accompanied by a woman and possibly children, police said.

"How does a confrontation over cutting line lead to a death," Stawinski asked. "This is pointless. This is disrespectful. And that's why I'm asking for our community's help to provide information to our detectives so we can bring a quick resolution to this case."

