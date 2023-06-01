Virginia men arrested and facing gun charges in Maryland

Deputies said they noticed a loaded handgun with an extended magazine between the passenger seat and center console during a traffic stop.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Two men from the Hampton Roads area are facing gun charges in Maryland.

The Saint Mary's County Sheriff's Office said deputies noticed an equipment violation and pulled the two over in Lexington Park early on the morning of May 31.

During the course of the traffic stop, deputies said they noticed a loaded handgun with an extended magazine between the passenger seat and center console. They then found three other magazines, plus another firearm.

43-year-old Chevis Dominique Smith, of Poquoson, and 31-year-old Jordan Timothy Sturdivant, of Williamsburg, were both charged with having a handgun in a vehicle. Smith was also given an additional charge of having a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Both men were taken into custody but later released on bond.