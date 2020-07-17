Police need help finding Portsmouth robber

Police say 18-year-old Bobby Petty Jr. of Portsmouth should be considered armed and dangerous.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives in Portsmouth are asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly robbed another person at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of Ambler Avenue. The victim was not hurt.

Following an investigation, police say 18-year-old Bobby Petty Junior is charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Petty also has open warrants for obstruction of justice, which are unrelated to Thursday's robbery.

Petty stands between 5'9" and 5'11" and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.