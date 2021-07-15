Person of interest named in Portsmouth homicide

Investigators want to question 19-year-old Xavier S. Elliott about a shooting that happened at the intersection of Connor Place and Aylwin Road on July 1.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are looking for a man in connection with a homicide that happened earlier in the month.

Investigators want to question 19-year-old Xavier S. Elliott about a shooting that happened at the intersection of Connor Place and Aylwin Road on July 1. A 34-year-old man was shot and killed. Witnesses said they saw a man leaving the scene in what may have been a silver sedan.

Elliott is also wanted for a separate shooting incident that happened on June 6 in the 4100 block of George Washington Highway. Elliott is facing charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and domestic assault in that incident.

Police say Elliott should be considered armed and dangerous.