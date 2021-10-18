Man sentenced for deadly 2019 shooting at Portsmouth bar

Nicholas Moffitt's trial was the first murder jury trial in Portsmouth since the start of the pandemic.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting at a Portsmouth bar in 2019.

Nicholas Moffitt was convicted earlier this year for first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors said Moffitt shot and killed 34-year-old Jermaine Marcus Iriarte early on the morning of March 5, 2019, at the "Cock Island Bar and Grille" on Airline Boulevard.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Moffitt to 43 years in prison.