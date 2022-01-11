Man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting, police say

The police department said the incident happened near the 900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Tuesday night.

The police department said the incident happened near the 900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, which is near Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Police didn't specify what time the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated. The police department said more information will be shared when it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536.