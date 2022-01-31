Uber driver urges safety in wake of three back-to-back separate carjacking incidents in Portsmouth

Detectives say all three incidents targeted either delivery or ride service drivers and they are most likely connected.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police say they are still trying to find the people responsible for three separate carjacking incidents within a 12-hour span. Each incident targeted either a delivery or a ride service driver.

Detective Shiron Bryant with the department said the first incident happened on High Street shortly after midnight Sunday, then another right before 5 a.m. along Naval Avenue. He said their investigation widened when they learned a third driver was carjacked several hours later on Peach Street.

Bryant said all of the incidents appear to be connected at this point in the investigation. He did not have any names to share about any possible suspects.

Curt Owens, a Portsmouth native, said he's driven Uber across Hampton Roads for about a year now. He said he's always double-checking his customer, location, and sense of atmosphere when he picks people up for a ride.

"I feel safe, for the most part," said Owens. "But if you see something, say something, right?"

Owens said it's a risk that comes with the job, but it's no reason to leave your guard down. He said many people in Portsmouth rely on ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft late at night because many get off work at odd hours and can't use any public transit methods.

"There are background checks on us as drivers, but there's not necessarily that step on the other end of things to see who we are dealing with," said Owens, who mentioned he and other Uber drivers started a petition for Uber executives to start background checks on riders.

Bryant said there are a few ways for people like Owens to stay safe, especially when working overnight.

"Definitely park in a well-lit area," the detective said. "If you're a driver and you can't see the people about to get in your car, request to see their faces, and if you're in an unsafe area, request to meet them at a different location."

For Owens, he said he keeps a camera on his dashboard just in case anything happens like an attack or even a car crash. He also mentioned the use of GPS chips to keep track of the car, just in case of an emergency. Overall, he said just staying aware of your surroundings is the best way to ensure your own safety.

"You obviously want to mind the road, but you also want to see what's going on around the houses in the area, and in that instance, you have to kind of do your due diligence to make sure everything is safe," said Owens.

Door-Dash launched an app called "Safe Pass" this past November to help delivery drivers quickly connect to emergency officials if needed.

Uber's app has a similar feature for drivers, which also allows family and friends to see where you are on your route.

Portsmouth Police say if you know any information regarding these carjacking incidents, you are urged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. You can also submit information to the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com.