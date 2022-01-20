Two arrested, police search for third teenage suspect in shooting that left boy dead in Portsmouth

Portsmouth Police say they arrested a juvenile in addition to an 18-year-old in the deadly shooting of a boy along Cherokee Rd.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A quiet, Wednesday afternoon near Portsmouth's Manor High School quickly turned into a violent scene when police say a boy was shot along Cherokee Road. Detectives said the boy walked into a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police said they arrested 18-year-old Kwendale Glenn as well as a juvenile suspect on Thursday afternoon. Investigators said they are now looking for 19-year-old Melvon Parker.

All three suspects face several charges, including first-degree murder and a firearm on school property.

13News Now asked Portsmouth Police if any weapons were on the high school's campus. A Public Information Officer told our team, the "firearm on school property" charge is because the teenagers had guns within a school zone. The shooting scene was near Manor High School.

Freddie Taylor Sr., the president of the organization "Stop the Violence," said that seeing guns in young hands is becoming a terrible trend.

"It's disheartening," said Taylor. "Now, you have all these families impacted. This young man had a probable future. Then, the individuals who will eventually be charged, now they're going to be affected because they're going to be incarcerated."

Taylor said it comes down to funding in Portsmouth and allocating more of it to younger people.

"There are ways we can actually combat that, but the city, the community, and law enforcement have to act together," said Taylor. "We need to take those resources and apply them in the hardest-hit areas. Like, where are the rec centers at? We don't have anything to offer them, so they don't have anything to really go on."

Police said they are currently investigating what exactly led up to the shooting. Investigators would not say if any of the suspects or the victim attend Portsmouth Public Schools.

Portsmouth Police stressed the shooting did not happen on the school's campus and students were already dismissed when it happened.

If you know anything, police are urging you to call anonymously on the crime-line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.