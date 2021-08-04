Surveillance videos show suspects in deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy in Portsmouth

The videos show multiple suspects walking down Chowan Drive, shooting the victim, and then returning to their vehicle.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth have released surveillance videos that purportedly show multiple suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a teenage boy.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday, August 2 in the 200 block of Chowan Drive. Officers arrived to find the 15-year-old boy suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

He is the fifth child under the age of 16 to have been shot and killed in Portsmouth this year.

On Wednesday, police released a surveillance image showing a black, four-door car, and videos that show multiple suspects walking down Chowan Drive, shooting the victim, and then returning to the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who has information about this shooting to call the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

This video depicts several suspects getting out of a black 4-door vehicle, shooting at the victim, and returning to the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Zbn99zVGBU — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) August 4, 2021